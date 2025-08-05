Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 4.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 2162.03 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 4.30% to Rs 220.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 230.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 2162.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2133.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2162.032133.0614.0215.45348.40356.23295.46308.09220.91230.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News