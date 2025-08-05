Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 55.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.29% to Rs 1474.25 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 55.89% to Rs 356.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 228.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.29% to Rs 1474.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1158.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1474.251158.2222.9022.95476.08305.54447.99269.69356.31228.56

