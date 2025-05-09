Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.60% to Rs 125.71 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 3.84% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 125.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.77% to Rs 70.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.01% to Rs 579.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 567.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

125.71122.52579.15567.7322.6424.0525.7430.9722.3027.07123.33157.4113.5618.7288.34125.7813.0313.5570.2093.31

