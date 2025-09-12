Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received incremental orders from Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), a Unit of India Optel, Govt. of India Enterprise, Ministry of Defence, Dehradun, valued at approximately Rs. 26.6 crore (incl. taxes) for supply of Electronic Control Systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control System (TIFCS) for Battle-Tank application delivered by OLF to Indian Armed Forces.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

