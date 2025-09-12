Cohance Lifesciences' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA cGMP inspection with zero observations

Cohance Lifesciences announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration has successfully completed a current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection at the its API manufacturing facility located in Jaggaiahpet, Andhra Pradesh.

The inspection was conducted over four days, from 8 September to 11 September 2025, and concluded with zero form 483 observations, indicating full compliance with United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) regulatory requirements.

In an official statement, the company said it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance across its operations and will continue to ensure the manufacture and supply of high-quality pharmaceutical products for global markets.