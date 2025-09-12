Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cohance Lifesciences' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA cGMP inspection with zero observations

Sep 12 2025
Cohance Lifesciences announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration has successfully completed a current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection at the its API manufacturing facility located in Jaggaiahpet, Andhra Pradesh.

The inspection was conducted over four days, from 8 September to 11 September 2025, and concluded with zero form 483 observations, indicating full compliance with United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) regulatory requirements.

In an official statement, the company said it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance across its operations and will continue to ensure the manufacture and supply of high-quality pharmaceutical products for global markets.

Cohance Lifesciences, formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals, is an innovator-focused global CRDMO formed through the merger of Cohance Life Sciences into Suven Pharmaceuticals.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit (adjusted) stood at Rs 62.9 crore in Q1 FY26, down 24.8% year-on-year from Rs 83.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 549.3 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 488.1 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The counter shed 0.52% to Rs 989.95 on the BSE.

Sep 12 2025

