Infosys approves proposal to share buyback of Rs 18,000 cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
At board meeting held on 11 September 2025

The board of Infosys at its meeting held on 11 September 2025 has approved a proposal to buyback equity shares for an amount of Rs 18,000 crore at a price of Rs 1,800/- per equity share (Buyback Price), payable in cash, comprising of a purchase of 10,00,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs 5/- each ( equity shares) representing up to 2.41% of the total number of equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

