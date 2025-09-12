Infosys approves proposal to share buyback of Rs 18,000 cr

At board meeting held on 11 September 2025

The board of Infosys at its meeting held on 11 September 2025 has approved a proposal to buyback equity shares for an amount of Rs 18,000 crore at a price of Rs 1,800/- per equity share (Buyback Price), payable in cash, comprising of a purchase of 10,00,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs 5/- each ( equity shares) representing up to 2.41% of the total number of equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

