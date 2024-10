LKP Finance consolidated net profit declines 10.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.10% to Rs 19.24 crore

Net profit of LKP Finance declined 10.72% to Rs 17.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.10% to Rs 19.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.2425.3592.6295.8617.4823.4517.4723.4417.4119.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News