Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 16.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 139.38% to Rs 3.83 croreNet profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 16.20% to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 139.38% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.831.60 139 OPM %94.2690.00 -PBDT18.2914.97 22 PBT18.2914.97 22 NP18.2215.68 16
