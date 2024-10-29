Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 16.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 16.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 139.38% to Rs 3.83 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 16.20% to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 139.38% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.831.60 139 OPM %94.2690.00 -PBDT18.2914.97 22 PBT18.2914.97 22 NP18.2215.68 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Democrats go after Jill Stein, Cornel West in ads aimed at young US voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised for muted start, shows GIFT Nifty; Afcons IPO eyed

Unity Run embodies India's unity, vision for Viksit Bharat: Amit Shah

Congress announces 4 candidates for Maharashtra, 2 for Jharkhand polls

Yen mired in political uncertainty, dollar awaits key data releases

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story