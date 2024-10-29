Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 16.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 139.38% to Rs 3.83 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 16.20% to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 139.38% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.831.6094.2690.0018.2914.9718.2914.9718.2215.68

