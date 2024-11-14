Sumeet Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.87 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 241.89 crore

Net profit of Sumeet Industries reported to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 241.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 241.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.241.89241.981.38-5.3519.11-12.9313.87-18.9713.87-18.97

