L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit declines 8.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 17.53% to Rs 2982.40 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services declined 8.74% to Rs 311.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 340.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.53% to Rs 2982.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2537.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.84% to Rs 1266.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1303.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 10670.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9647.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2982.402537.50 18 10670.109647.30 11 OPM %15.9419.81 -17.7419.89 - PBDT508.90545.60 -7 2046.002075.40 -1 PBT427.30471.00 -9 1740.701803.80 -3 NP311.10340.90 -9 1266.701303.70 -3

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

