L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit declines 8.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of L&T Technology Services declined 8.74% to Rs 311.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 340.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.53% to Rs 2982.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2537.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.84% to Rs 1266.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1303.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 10670.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9647.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

