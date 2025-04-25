Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 76.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 13384.00 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 76.51% to Rs 1166.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 661.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 13384.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12871.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.32% to Rs 4251.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2357.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 52988.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51995.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

