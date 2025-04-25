Cyient consolidated net profit declines 9.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.60% to Rs 1909.20 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 9.94% to Rs 170.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 189.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 1909.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1860.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.83% to Rs 615.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 682.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 7360.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7147.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

