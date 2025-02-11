Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.43% to Rs 29.81 crore

Net profit of Sumit Woods rose 75.00% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.43% to Rs 29.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.8142.8515.8017.013.953.773.833.622.871.64

