Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 30.43% to Rs 29.81 crore

Net profit of Sumit Woods rose 75.00% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.43% to Rs 29.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales29.8142.85 -30 OPM %15.8017.01 -PBDT3.953.77 5 PBT3.833.62 6 NP2.871.64 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 91.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 580.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Smartlink Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Genpharmasec consolidated net profit rises 1200.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 67.33% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story