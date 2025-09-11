Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinati Organics further invests Rs 30.68 cr in Veeral Organics

Vinati Organics further invests Rs 30.68 cr in Veeral Organics

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Vinati Organics has subscribed to the additional 3,06,80,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each at par, amounting to Rs 30.68 crore by way of subscription towards the rights issue of Veeral Organics, a wholly owned subsidiary, the shares rank pari-passu to existing equity shares of the Company.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

