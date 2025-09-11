Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Strategic Technologies inks MoU with Dynamic Engineering and Design Inc.

Apollo Strategic Technologies inks MoU with Dynamic Engineering and Design Inc.

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
For collaboration on multi barrel rocket systems

Apollo Strategic Technologies (ASTPL), a step down subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems and a subsidiary of Apollo Defence Industries (ADIPL), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dynamic Engineering and Design Incorporation- United States of America for the technology transfer, co development, and potential licensed production of Rocket Motors for BM-21 Grad ER and Non-ER Rockets at DSEI London, on 10 September 2025.

This MoU is a strategic step toward indigenising propulsion technologies for multi barrel rocket systems and enhancing self-reliance in critical defence systems under the Make in India initiative.

Apollo Group has already successfully developed the 122mm rocket warhead in house and is now gearing up to start immediate trials and further establish full-scale production by mid-2026. This strategic collaboration will enable Apollo to integrate indigenously developed warheads with domestically produced rocket motors, marking a significant milestone in India's private defence manufacturing sector.

The BM-21 Grad rockets remain among the most widely demanded unguided rockets in the global defence market. With this initiative, Apollo Group will emerge as one of the private companies in India to offer a fully in-house developed rocket system, of this calibre strengthening India's position in the global defence supply chain and contributing to the Government of India's vision of self-reliance in defence production.

The Grad Rocket is a 122 mm artillery rocket used in multi-barrel rocket launchers (MBRL) such as the BM-21 system. It is widely deployed for area saturation and suppression missions due to its rapid-fire capability and range of up to 40 km. Grad rockets are used by multiple countries and have proven effectiveness in battlefield operations.

The MoU aims to establish a co-production ecosystem in India that supports full-scale indigenous manufacturing of rocket motors and, complete rocket systems.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

