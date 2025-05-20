Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundrop Brands reports consolidated net loss of Rs 114.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sundrop Brands reports consolidated net loss of Rs 114.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 70.42% to Rs 303.28 crore

Net loss of Sundrop Brands reported to Rs 114.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.42% to Rs 303.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 109.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 897.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 758.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales303.28177.96 70 897.14758.08 18 OPM %-0.122.93 -2.934.51 - PBDT0.974.78 -80 26.8832.79 -18 PBT-8.37-0.48 -1644 1.1311.63 -90 NP-114.051.48 PL -109.8910.41 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Macfos consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the March 2025 quarter

GMR Power & Urban Infra consolidated net profit declines 73.04% in the March 2025 quarter

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit rises 104.83% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story