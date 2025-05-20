Sundrop Brands reports consolidated net loss of Rs 114.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.42% to Rs 303.28 crore

Net loss of Sundrop Brands reported to Rs 114.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.42% to Rs 303.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 109.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 897.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 758.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

