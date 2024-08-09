Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit rises 4.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.92% to Rs 77.96 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals rose 4.43% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.92% to Rs 77.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.77.9666.689.8813.005.967.243.795.414.013.84

