Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 55.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.19% to Rs 1528.89 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni declined 55.06% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.19% to Rs 1528.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1915.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1528.891915.734.997.1776.86132.5045.96103.5134.1676.01

