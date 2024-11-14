Surya Roshni consolidated net profit declines 55.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Sales decline 20.19% to Rs 1528.89 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni declined 55.06% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.19% to Rs 1528.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1915.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1528.891915.73 -20 OPM %4.997.17 -PBDT76.86132.50 -42 PBT45.96103.51 -56 NP34.1676.01 -55

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

