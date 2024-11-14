Jay Shree Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 162.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.28% to Rs 301.35 crore

Net profit of Jay Shree Tea & Industries rose 162.73% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.28% to Rs 301.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.301.35231.3116.9610.4841.9216.2136.5011.0930.4511.59

