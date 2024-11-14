Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jay Shree Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 162.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Jay Shree Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 162.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Sales rise 30.28% to Rs 301.35 crore

Net profit of Jay Shree Tea & Industries rose 162.73% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.28% to Rs 301.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales301.35231.31 30 OPM %16.9610.48 -PBDT41.9216.21 159 PBT36.5011.09 229 NP30.4511.59 163

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

