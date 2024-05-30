Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net Loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 31.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.37% to Rs 12.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3.383.5912.917.32-374.26-74.65-154.14-92.0846.48-5.6640.57-17.3646.41-5.6940.32-17.47-15.52-7.9931.69-19.77

