Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net Loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 31.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.37% to Rs 12.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.383.59 -6 12.917.32 76 OPM %-374.26-74.65 --154.14-92.08 - PBDT46.48-5.66 LP 40.57-17.36 LP PBT46.41-5.69 LP 40.32-17.47 LP NP-15.52-7.99 -94 31.69-19.77 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kothari Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 15.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Kothari Sugars &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 76.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Kothari Products consolidated net profit rises 72.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Starlineps Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Trimex reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MPS Pharmaa reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 38.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story