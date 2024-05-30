Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 28.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.22% to Rs 140.22 croreNet profit of Modern Insulators rose 28.84% to Rs 16.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 140.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.94% to Rs 36.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 443.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 430.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
