AVG Logistics consolidated net profit declines 5.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of AVG Logistics declined 5.58% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 143.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.143.03138.4616.9716.8418.3117.666.577.065.085.38

