Atul Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 128 cr

Atul reported consolidated net profit advanced 14.2% to Rs 127.77 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 111.88 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations grew by 11.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,478 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 177.03 crore in Q1 FY26, up 12.34% as against Rs 157.59 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

The companys total expenses increased 12.56% YoY to Rs 1,329.08 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 791.09 crore (up 13.62% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 120.02 crore (up 14.34% YoY) during the period under review.