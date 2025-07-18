Atul Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 128 cr

Atul reported consolidated net profit advanced 14.2% to Rs 127.77 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 111.88 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
However, revenue from operations grew by 11.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,478 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 177.03 crore in Q1 FY26, up 12.34% as against Rs 157.59 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.
The companys total expenses increased 12.56% YoY to Rs 1,329.08 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 791.09 crore (up 13.62% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 120.02 crore (up 14.34% YoY) during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from life science chemicals was at Rs 449.20 crore (up 6.04% YoY), and revenue from performance and other chemicals was at Rs 1,066.93 crore (up 13.67% YoY) during the quarter.
Atul is a diversified and integrated Indian chemical company (a part of Lalbhai Group, Gujarat). The products of the company are used in various industries and come mainly under two segments, Life Science Chemicals and Performance and Other Chemicals, under 9 businesses.
Shares of Atul declined 4.31% to Rs 6,972.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app