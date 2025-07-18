Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 128 cr

Atul Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 128 cr

Jul 18 2025
Atul reported consolidated net profit advanced 14.2% to Rs 127.77 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 111.88 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations grew by 11.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,478 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 177.03 crore in Q1 FY26, up 12.34% as against Rs 157.59 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

The companys total expenses increased 12.56% YoY to Rs 1,329.08 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 791.09 crore (up 13.62% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 120.02 crore (up 14.34% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from life science chemicals was at Rs 449.20 crore (up 6.04% YoY), and revenue from performance and other chemicals was at Rs 1,066.93 crore (up 13.67% YoY) during the quarter.

Atul is a diversified and integrated Indian chemical company (a part of Lalbhai Group, Gujarat). The products of the company are used in various industries and come mainly under two segments, Life Science Chemicals and Performance and Other Chemicals, under 9 businesses.

Shares of Atul declined 4.31% to Rs 6,972.10 on the BSE.

Jul 18 2025

