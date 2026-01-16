Suraj standalone net profit declines 80.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 61.88 crore

Net profit of Suraj declined 80.12% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 61.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.61.8863.618.3720.594.6912.441.959.671.366.84

