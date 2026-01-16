Suraj standalone net profit declines 80.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 61.88 croreNet profit of Suraj declined 80.12% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 61.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales61.8863.61 -3 OPM %8.3720.59 -PBDT4.6912.44 -62 PBT1.959.67 -80 NP1.366.84 -80
