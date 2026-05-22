Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd has added 4.27% over last one month compared to 9.48% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.15% drop in the SENSEX

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd lost 7.95% today to trade at Rs 294.5. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.51% to quote at 47612.76. The index is up 9.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd decreased 5.18% and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd lost 3.54% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 11.99 % over last one year compared to the 7.03% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd has added 4.27% over last one month compared to 9.48% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1019 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3298 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 353.65 on 26 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 224.1 on 30 Mar 2026.