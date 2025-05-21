Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 259.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.62% to Rs 4.77 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 259.70% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.62% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 215.62% to Rs 24.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.03% to Rs 15.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.776.5915.9225.28-48.8539.0012.4444.6225.949.5037.6019.2723.497.0228.8210.0819.285.3624.057.62

