Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 87.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 453.90 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 87.70% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 453.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 409.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.34% to Rs 14.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 1625.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1429.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales453.90409.27 11 1625.611429.31 14 OPM %2.502.05 -2.282.13 - PBDT8.056.97 15 25.7462.51 -59 PBT6.044.82 25 18.6855.87 -67 NP4.582.44 88 14.0245.72 -69

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

