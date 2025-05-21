Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 87.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 453.90 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 87.70% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 453.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 409.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.34% to Rs 14.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 1625.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1429.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

453.90409.271625.611429.312.502.052.282.138.056.9725.7462.516.044.8218.6855.874.582.4414.0245.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News