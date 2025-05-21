Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 0.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 1277.19 crore

Net profit of Wheels India declined 0.70% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 1277.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1271.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.68% to Rs 110.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 4744.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4977.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

