Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 30.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 120.41 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 30.95% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 120.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.69% to Rs 18.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 453.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 484.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales120.41111.06 8 453.49484.01 -6 OPM %10.7613.77 -9.9012.64 - PBDT11.8515.25 -22 39.7059.03 -33 PBT7.9312.01 -34 25.2746.60 -46 NP5.407.82 -31 18.6534.34 -46

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

