Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 65.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 65.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.04% to Rs 133.86 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 65.72% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 133.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales133.86111.51 20 OPM %5.8310.42 -PBDT6.2210.29 -40 PBT2.056.83 -70 NP1.694.93 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Small savings target unlikely to exceed July BE of Rs 4.2 trn: Sources

Diabetes health insurance in India: Plans, coverage, and costs explained

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

Pacific Paradise: Nauru launches citizenship by Investment for world's rich

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story