Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 65.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 65.72% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 133.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.133.86111.515.8310.426.2210.292.056.831.694.93

