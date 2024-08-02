Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 47.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 36.31% to Rs 488.12 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 47.18% to Rs 70.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 36.31% to Rs 488.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 358.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.488.12358.0944.5540.7192.7263.4292.7263.4270.0647.60

