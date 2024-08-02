Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 47.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 36.31% to Rs 488.12 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 47.18% to Rs 70.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 36.31% to Rs 488.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 358.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income488.12358.09 36 OPM %44.5540.71 -PBDT92.7263.42 46 PBT92.7263.42 46 NP70.0647.60 47

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

