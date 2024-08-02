Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 99.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 67.20% to Rs 363.69 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 99.37% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 67.20% to Rs 363.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 217.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales363.69217.52 67 OPM %3.513.24 -PBDT8.804.54 94 PBT8.374.19 100 NP6.283.15 99

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

