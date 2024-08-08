TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 10.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 10211.18 croreNet profit of TVS Holdings rose 10.41% to Rs 216.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 196.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 10211.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9318.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10211.189318.82 10 OPM %14.6114.50 -PBDT979.69878.64 12 PBT732.28614.04 19 NP216.89196.44 10
