TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 10.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 10211.18 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 10.41% to Rs 216.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 196.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 10211.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9318.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10211.189318.8214.6114.50979.69878.64732.28614.04216.89196.44

