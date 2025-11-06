Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 7491.38 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 19.82% to Rs 1159.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 967.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 7491.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6255.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7491.386255.1267.1669.671636.941367.511565.911304.881159.61967.80

