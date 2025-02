Asian Hotels (East) consolidated net profit rises 176.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 32.55 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (East) rose 176.00% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 32.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.32.5532.1833.2433.108.683.267.702.344.831.75

