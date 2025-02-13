Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.46% to Rs 973.69 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 18.71% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 973.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 889.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.973.69889.529.759.9685.5778.3841.8538.6729.9525.23

