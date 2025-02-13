Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.46% to Rs 973.69 croreNet profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 18.71% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 973.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 889.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales973.69889.52 9 OPM %9.759.96 -PBDT85.5778.38 9 PBT41.8538.67 8 NP29.9525.23 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content