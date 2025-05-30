Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy Ltd Surges 13.1%

May 30 2025
Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 31.28% over last one month compared to 3.51% gain in BSE Power index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained 13.1% today to trade at Rs 73.99. The BSE Power index is up 0.81% to quote at 6881.22. The index is up 3.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd increased 0.69% and ABB India Ltd added 0.48% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 9.01 % over last one year compared to the 10.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 31.28% over last one month compared to 3.51% gain in BSE Power index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 98.01 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 100.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 86.04 on 12 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 43.5 on 29 May 2024.

