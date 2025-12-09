Suzlon Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 52.55, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.51% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.55, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25888.15. The Sensex is at 84807.46, down 0.35%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has dropped around 8.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34447.85, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 443.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 495.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 52.47, up 1.08% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd is down 21.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.51% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.