Svam Software standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales decline 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Svam Software rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.16 -69 OPM %-40.0012.50 -PBDT0.060.01 500 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.060.01 500

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

