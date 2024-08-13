Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit declines 42.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 13 2024
Sales rise 33.85% to Rs 113.84 crore

Net profit of Swelect Energy Systems declined 42.44% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.85% to Rs 113.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales113.8485.05 34 OPM %18.4427.69 -PBDT19.3625.10 -23 PBT9.1113.67 -33 NP6.2810.91 -42

Aug 13 2024

