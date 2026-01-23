Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 88.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 917.10 croreNet profit of Syngene International declined 88.56% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 131.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 917.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 943.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales917.10943.70 -3 OPM %22.8130.05 -PBDT212.70289.50 -27 PBT99.00180.80 -45 NP15.00131.10 -89
