Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net loss of Dhunseri Investments reported to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.56% to Rs 278.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.31% to Rs 48.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.50% to Rs 465.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

