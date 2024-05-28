Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 96.56% to Rs 278.37 crore

Net loss of Dhunseri Investments reported to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.56% to Rs 278.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.31% to Rs 48.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.50% to Rs 465.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales278.37141.62 97 465.20242.92 92 OPM %3.854.68 -23.124.36 - PBDT17.1867.43 -75 190.62728.26 -74 PBT6.2761.60 -90 161.66706.19 -77 NP-14.2016.27 PL 48.86292.76 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dhunseri Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 83.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhunseri Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit declines 41.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 63.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rites consolidated net profit declines 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

3M India consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story