Capital Trust standalone net profit declines 54.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.98% to Rs 24.90 crore

Net profit of Capital Trust declined 54.90% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.98% to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.9019.0121.1611.260.390.790.310.690.230.51

