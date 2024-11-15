Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 19.45% to Rs 54.73 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 171.43% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 54.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.7345.82 19 OPM %5.745.59 -PBDT1.030.79 30 PBT0.730.59 24 NP0.570.21 171

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

