Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 171.43% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.45% to Rs 54.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.54.7345.825.745.591.030.790.730.590.570.21

