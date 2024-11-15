Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PG Foils standalone net profit rises 1495.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 66.12% to Rs 100.27 crore

Net profit of PG Foils rose 1495.35% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 66.12% to Rs 100.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales100.2760.36 66 OPM %-3.11-6.20 -PBDT9.322.39 290 PBT8.321.39 499 NP6.860.43 1495

