PG Foils standalone net profit rises 1495.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.12% to Rs 100.27 croreNet profit of PG Foils rose 1495.35% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 66.12% to Rs 100.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales100.2760.36 66 OPM %-3.11-6.20 -PBDT9.322.39 290 PBT8.321.39 499 NP6.860.43 1495
