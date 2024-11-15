PG Foils standalone net profit rises 1495.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.12% to Rs 100.27 crore

Net profit of PG Foils rose 1495.35% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 66.12% to Rs 100.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.100.2760.36-3.11-6.209.322.398.321.396.860.43

