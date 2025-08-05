Kitex Garments consolidated net profit declines 24.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 196.69 crore

Net profit of Kitex Garments declined 24.01% to Rs 20.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 196.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 190.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.196.69190.4417.3821.2031.3741.0028.2036.3120.7627.32

