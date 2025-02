Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 4.59 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) declined 40.74% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.594.4012.42-0.681.130.481.030.370.160.27

