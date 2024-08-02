TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 3.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 92.81 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 3.16% to Rs 16.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 92.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.92.8191.6028.7728.5826.0922.9922.7919.3916.9816.46

