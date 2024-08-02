TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 3.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 92.81 croreNet profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 3.16% to Rs 16.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 92.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.8191.60 1 OPM %28.7728.58 -PBDT26.0922.99 13 PBT22.7919.39 18 NP16.9816.46 3
