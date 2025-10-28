Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC subsidiary secures LoA for setting up 300 MW solar power project with ESS

CESC subsidiary secures LoA for setting up 300 MW solar power project with ESS

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Purvah Green Power (Purvah), a subsidiary of CESC, has today, duly acknowledged the receipt and acceptance of the Letter of Award dated 27 October 2025 issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to Purvah, pursuant to Purvah's response submitted on the Request for Selection for setting up of 2000 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Projects with 1000 MW/ 4000 MWh Energy Storage Systems in India issued by SECI.

Purvah has been selected for setting up of Solar Power Project with ESS of 300 MW Contracted Capacity under Tariff-based Competitive Bidding.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

