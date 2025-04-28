Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 79.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.25% to Rs 171.95 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries rose 79.48% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 67.25% to Rs 171.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.97% to Rs 88.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.29% to Rs 556.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 378.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

171.95102.81556.98378.1520.8015.9023.1418.7035.0118.24129.2277.0631.2016.41118.7670.0622.7412.6788.1552.48

